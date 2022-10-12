The United Way of Defiance County (UWDC) has officially launched its 2022-2023 campaign with a focus of year-round collaborations, mini-campaigns and a goal of $300,000.
"Now is the time for us to come together as a community and feel empowered to help those who are our neighbors and those who have not fared well from the changes of the past two years and lift them up," explained Abby Wolfrum, executive director of UWDC. "Our board is committed to continuing to support those in our community by giving of our resources and time. We know that this will take a team effort, and we are excited to kick off our annual campaign because united, we can."
Each year, UWDC partners with local businesses, organizations and individuals to obtain its monetary goal.
UWDC is funding 29 programs for 2022-2023, four of which are managed internally. By supporting the efforts of the UWDC with donations or volunteering through the Community Engagement Center (CEC), the Defiance County community plays an integral role in making a positive impact in the areas of education, health, financial stability and essential services, the agency noted in a press release.
Joining the lineup of funded programs this year is Operation Clean Duds (OCD), a new non-profit, which is providing free laundry services for Defiance County residents in need. Monthly, the organization has been holding its event on the first Tuesday of the month at Express Laundry on Cleveland Avenue in Defiance from 3-7 p.m.
Residents in need are encouraged to show up with just their clothes while OCD will supply the quarters and detergent. See Facebook to stay up to date with their services.
Monetary donations are not the only way to help in Defiance County. The CEC (www.volunteerdefiancecounty.com) serves as a volunteer/donation hub of Defiance County. Community members can search for, and will be notified of, volunteer opportunities and in-kind needs of over 50 organizations in Defiance County.
"Not just one life, but generations of lives can be changed through the generous support of donors to the United Way of Defiance County," added Wolfrum. "Together, we accomplish so much more than when we work alone. We invite our entire community to support our friends and neighbors in need."
For more information, or if interested in leading a campaign for a local company, contact the UWDC office at 419-782-3510 or email Abby Wolfrum at abby@unitedwaydefiance.org.
Through a company campaign, or individually, community advocates can support all the UWDC impact areas or designate to a specific UWDC program. For a complete list of 2022 UWDC funded programs, please visit www.unitedwaydefiance.org.
