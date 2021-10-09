The United Way of Defiance County (UWDC) has officially launched its 2021-22 campaign with a focus of year-round collaborations, mini-campaigns, and a goal of $300,000.
“We are aware that many of our fellow Defiance County neighbors have continued to endure hardships throughout the pandemic. Our board is committed to continue to support those in our community by giving of our resources and time. We know that this will take a team effort, and we are excited to kick off our annual campaign becaus e UNITED, we can,” explainED Abby Wolfrum, executive director of UWDC.
Each year, UWDC partners with local businesses, organizations, and individuals to obtain its monetary goal.
UWDC is funding 26 programs for 2021-22, four of which are managed internally. By supporting the efforts of the UWDC with donations or volunteering through the Community Engagement Center (CEC), the Defiance County community plays an integral role in making a positive impact in the areas of education, essential services, financial stability, and health.
Newly funded this year, The Science of Reading program at Holy Cross Catholic School (HCCS), will reimagine the future of literacy education at HCCS and support a growing global movement toward reading instruction rooted in science. It will promote teacher knowledge of science-based approaches to teaching reading while ensuring that HCCS educators have the knowledge and skills they need to reach every student with proven reading instruction practices which have been revised over the past decade.
Additionally, Workforce Development, facilitated by the Defiance Dream Center, and the Mobility Manager Program, coordinated by Maumee Valley Planning Organization, have also joined the line up of newly funded programs at UWDC.
Monetary donations are not the only way to help in Defiance County. The CEC (www.volunteerdefiancecounty.com) serves as a volunteer/donation hub of Defiance County. Community members can search and will be notified of volunteer opportunities and in-kind needs of over 50 organizations in Defiance County. The CEC has over 600 registered users.
If interested in leading a campaign for a local company, contact the UWDC office at 419-782-3510 or email Abby Wolfrum at abby@unitedwaydefiance.org. Through a company campaign, or individually, community supporters can support all the UWDC impact areas or designate to a specific UWDC program. For a complete list of 2021 UWDC funded programs, please visit www.unitedwaydefiance.org.
