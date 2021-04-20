United Way of Defiance County (UWDC) held its annual meeting via Zoom to celebrate its community impact earlier this month. In attendance were board members, community partners, top workplace campaign representatives and leadership donors.
Board president, Jim Brehler, led the business portion of the meeting. Unanimous motions were passed including: approval of minutes from the 2019 annual meeting; new board member nominations with terms expiring in 2024: Mandi Kissner of Rose & Kissner Insurance Agency and Jeremy Taylor from Defiance College; board officers for 2021: Deb Hench, president; Katie Clementz, vice president; Ken Boroff, treasurer; and Abby Wolfrum, secretary.
Following the business meeting, Abby Wolfrum, executive director of UWDC, discussed the 2020 annual campaign results; UWDC raised $294,000, which is 87.7% of its goal. Money raised during the annual campaign is used to fund community partner agencies in Defiance County. The funding application will be available until May 1, 2021.
Katye Katterheinrich from Ravens Care reported on the impact of Covid-19 to a small non-profit and what Ravens Care was able to do to support the community in partnership with UWDC. “Just in 6 months’ time, we spent $35,000 impacting 518 people affected by Covid, doubling our capacity. We could have never done without United Way of Defiance County,” explained Katterheinrich.
The following outstanding employee campaigns were recognized: Ayersville Local Schools, Defiance City Employees, Defiance City Schools, Defiance College, Defiance County Employees, General Motors, Keller Logistics Group, Mark Moats Ford, Meijer Store #189, Premier Bank, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, Shultz Huber & Associates, State Bank, and Steyer & Company. These companies and employees combined raised 58.5% of the annual goal.
The following outstanding foundations were recognized for their contributions to UWDC: Defiance Rotary Foundation, Coressel JF Charitable Trust, and Johns Manville.
Jessica Myers, Community Engagement Center (CEC) and marketing director for UWDC, recognized Dwight Walton and Defiance Lawn Care for their volunteerism to NOCAC and House of Ruth, respectively. The 5th annual CEC scholarship award winners were announced; Kara Retcher and Kade Vogelsong will both receive a $1,000 scholarship.
Jim Brehler closed the meeting and reminded attendees of upcoming UWDC events: United Way of Defiance County Hot Air Balloon Festival on Aug. 7; United Way of Defiance County Annual Trivia Night on Oct. 16, and the Days of Caring are postponed until the fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.