United Way of Defiance County (UWDC) Board of Directors has distributed funding from the United Way of Defiance County COVID-19 Emergency Fund to help food insecure students over the Christmas break.
The funding will help 147 children from four Defiance County public elementary schools and Holy Cross Catholic School. UWDC worked closely with school personnel to identify the children who would benefit most from this additional food source. The schools received funding at $10 per child to prepare bags of food for children to take home during the long holiday break.
“Our staff took on the project for sending food home with our students in need,” commented Denise Wright, principal at Northeastern Local Schools. “They enjoyed helping out with this project. The staff packed three bags per student and will send the bags home over the course of three days.”
The United Way of Defiance County COVID-19 Emergency Fund was launched in March of 2020. Since its inception, donors have contributed to fund for a total of $90,126.53. A complete list of funding partners can be found at www.unitedwaydefiance.org/covid-19-partners.
A total of $78,209.63 has been distributed back into the community and additional $8,850 from the Monarch Fund at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
Donations from the fund help the most vulnerable populations receive critical financial and social service support during this crisis, specifically increased access to emergency food and basic supplies, rent and mortgage assistance, utility assistance, and direct financial assistance for household supplies. Recipients thus far have been: Ark Cooperative Preschool; Ayersville Elementary School; Ayersville High School; Coats for Christmas; Community Health Professionals; Community Pregnancy Center; Defiance Area YMCA; Defiance Dream Center; Defiance Elementary School; Fairview Elementary School; Hebron Ministries; Hicksville Elementary School; Holy Cross Catholic School; House of Ruth; Independent Education Center; Legal Aid of Western Ohio; Maumee Valley Guidance Center; NOCAC, PATH Center; Ravens Care; Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio; St. Mary’s St. Vincent De Paul; St. Paul’s United Methodist Church; Temple of Praise; Tinora Elementary School; USPS; and Zion’s Lutheran Church.
Donations are still being accepted via credit card at www.unitedwaydefiance.org/COVIDfund or by check payable to United Way of Defiance County, memo: “COVID fund”, 608 Clinton St., Defiance, Ohio 43512. Donations to the United Way of Defiance County COVID-19 Emergency Fund qualify for the most recent tax deduction in which taxpayer receive an above-the-line deduction for up to $300 in charitable donation.
For questions about the United Way of Defiance County COVID-19 Emergency Fund, call United Way of Defiance County at 419-782-3510 or email carrie@unitedwaydefiance.org or jessica@unitedwaydefiance.org.
