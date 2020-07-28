The United Way of Defiance County (UWDC) board of directors approved its annual distribution of funds to local programs recently.

UWDC will distribute $121,441.95 to 18 programs facilitated by non-profit organizations in Defiance County. The board also agreed to reserve an additional $60,085.22 for 10 programs that function within the school systems in Defiance County. The total amount to be dispersed is $181.527.17.

Each year, UWDC opens its grant application to Defiance County non-profit organizations who wish to seek funding in the following areas of impact: education (helping children and youth achieve their potential); health (improving peoples’ health); essential services (providing a quality safety net); and financial stability (promoting self-sufficiency and financial wellness). Funding is provided through the UWDC annual campaign.

Funding will be provided in the following areas:

• Education — Black Swamp Area Council (Boy Scouts) for scouting; CPC Women’s Health Resource for the Earn While You Learn and Project Respect school programming; Holy Cross Catholic School for the Academic Assist & Social Wellness Program; Lily Creek Farm for therapeutic riding; and two UWDC internal programs, Dolly Parton Imagination Library and Kindergarten Camp.

• Health — Center for Child and Family Advocacy for counseling; Community Health Professionals for the Hospice Rays of Hope Camp; Defiance County General Health District for the My Plate program; Maumee Valley Guidance Center for the Mental Health First Aid and Signs of Suicide programs; Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission (NOCAC) for transportation for the PATH Center and the Summer Food Service program; Recovery Services for Serenity Haven; and two internal UWDC programs, Backpack Buddy and Feeding Success.

• Essential Services — American Red Cross for disaster services; Center for Child & Family Services for the House of Ruth; Northwest Ohio CASA for the CASA program; NOCAC for rapid rehousing for homeless families; Ravens Care for emergency assistance, emergency medicine, and homelessness prevention program; and A Renewed Mind for information and referral services (formally 211).

• Financial Stability — Legal Aid of Western Ohio for legal aid to low-income clients; Maumee Valley Guidance Center for the It Takes Two program; and NOCAC for the Financial Empowerment Program.

For a complete list with details of each program, go to www.unitedwaydefiance.org/funded-programs.

For questions about the United Way of Defiance County funding, call United Way of Defiance County at 419-782-3510 or email carrie@unitedwaydefiance.org or jessica@unitedwaydefiance.org.

