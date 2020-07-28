The United Way of Defiance County (UWDC) board of directors approved its annual distribution of funds to local programs recently.
UWDC will distribute $121,441.95 to 18 programs facilitated by non-profit organizations in Defiance County. The board also agreed to reserve an additional $60,085.22 for 10 programs that function within the school systems in Defiance County. The total amount to be dispersed is $181.527.17.
Each year, UWDC opens its grant application to Defiance County non-profit organizations who wish to seek funding in the following areas of impact: education (helping children and youth achieve their potential); health (improving peoples’ health); essential services (providing a quality safety net); and financial stability (promoting self-sufficiency and financial wellness). Funding is provided through the UWDC annual campaign.
Funding will be provided in the following areas:
• Education — Black Swamp Area Council (Boy Scouts) for scouting; CPC Women’s Health Resource for the Earn While You Learn and Project Respect school programming; Holy Cross Catholic School for the Academic Assist & Social Wellness Program; Lily Creek Farm for therapeutic riding; and two UWDC internal programs, Dolly Parton Imagination Library and Kindergarten Camp.
• Health — Center for Child and Family Advocacy for counseling; Community Health Professionals for the Hospice Rays of Hope Camp; Defiance County General Health District for the My Plate program; Maumee Valley Guidance Center for the Mental Health First Aid and Signs of Suicide programs; Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission (NOCAC) for transportation for the PATH Center and the Summer Food Service program; Recovery Services for Serenity Haven; and two internal UWDC programs, Backpack Buddy and Feeding Success.
• Essential Services — American Red Cross for disaster services; Center for Child & Family Services for the House of Ruth; Northwest Ohio CASA for the CASA program; NOCAC for rapid rehousing for homeless families; Ravens Care for emergency assistance, emergency medicine, and homelessness prevention program; and A Renewed Mind for information and referral services (formally 211).
• Financial Stability — Legal Aid of Western Ohio for legal aid to low-income clients; Maumee Valley Guidance Center for the It Takes Two program; and NOCAC for the Financial Empowerment Program.
For a complete list with details of each program, go to www.unitedwaydefiance.org/funded-programs.
For questions about the United Way of Defiance County funding, call United Way of Defiance County at 419-782-3510 or email carrie@unitedwaydefiance.org or jessica@unitedwaydefiance.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.