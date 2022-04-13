United Way of Defiance County (UWDC) held its annual meeting recently, discussing fundraising progress and handling board matters.
Board members attended along with community partners, top workplace campaign and foundation representatives, and leadership donors.
UWDC Executive Director Abby Wolfrum discussed the 2021 annual campaign results, noting that $247,462 was raised, representing 83% of the agency's goal. A final campaign push is being made in April.
"Given the circumstances during the past year, we are very grateful to our community," she stated in a press release about the annual meeting.
Money raised during the annual campaign is used to fund community partner agencies in Defiance County. The funding application will be available from April 7-May 1.
Kevin Boulis, shelter director, educated the audience on the Center for Child and Family Advocacy's House of Ruth program, which is supported by UW funds.
During 2021, the House of Ruth provided 265 nights of shelter to Defiance County residents. He also reported on the impact of community partnerships.
"We are very appreciative of the United Way of Defiance County, not only for their funding, but for accepting donations and in-kind gifts, since the House of Ruth is not able to disclose their physical address," he said.
The following "outstanding employee campaigns" were recognized:Ayersville Local Schools, Defiance City employees, Defiance City Schools, Defiance County employees, General Motors, Hicksville Schools, Keller Logistics Group, Mark Moats Ford, Meijer Store #189, Premier Bank, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, Shultz Huber & Associates, State Bank, Steyer & Company and United Parcel Service.
These companies and employees combined raised nearly 50% of the annual goal, according to the UWDC.
"Outstanding foundations" foundations recognized for their contributions to UWDC were Defiance Rotary Foundation, Defiance Moose Lodge #2094, Coressel JF Charitable Trust, Johns Manville and VFW Post #3360.
The Community Engagement Center (CEC) recognized Tami Lawton for her volunteerism to the Defiance Dream Center. She earned the "Volunteer of the Year" award.
The sixth annual CEC scholarship award winner was Marissa Sims of Fairview High School, who will receive a $1,000 scholarship to further her education.
UWDC Board President Deb Hench led the business portion of the meeting.
Among other things, the board elected new members with terms expiring in 2025: Sarah Cates of Keller Trucking, Cheryl Koenig from ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, Jessica Short of Citizens National Bank, Blake Stambaugh of HOPE Services and Megan Strausbaugh from Biggby Coffee.
Board officers for 2022 are Katie Clementz, president; Jeremy Taylor, vice president; Ken Boroff, treasurer; and Wolfrum as secretary.
Hench closed the meeting and reminded attendees of upcoming UWDC events: Days of Caring on May 19-20 and the United Way of Defiance County Hot Air Balloon Festival on Aug. 6.
