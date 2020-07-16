United Way grant
Photo courtesy of DAF

The United Way of Defiance County COVID-19 Emergency Fund, which supports emergency needs in Defiance County, recently received a grant of $1,000 from the Defiance Moose Lodge Family Center 2094. Talking about the needs in our community are Carrie Wetstein, United Way executive director, and Bill Hesselschwardt, Moose Lodge administrator. The Moose fund is administered by the Defiance Area Foundation.

