United Way offices in Paulding, Williams, Henry and Putnam recently provided The Crescent-News with updates in regard to the 2021 campaigns they closed out before starting up their 2022 campaigns.
(Details of Defiance County’s United Way campaign were published in The Crescent-News in April, at the time reaching nearly $250,000 for the 2021 campaign.)
Paulding director, Lora Lyons, reported that from July 2020 to June 2021, her agency reached 85% of its fiscal goal, raising just under $65,000. Officials have begun collecting for 2022 and have a new goal of $75,000.
Lyons shared that they are about 75% of the way to the goal already, raising $55,000 thus far.
She attributes the low numbers from the last campaign to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it seems Paulding County officials are on track to make their goal for this year.
“We are incredibly thankful for all the support we have received and hopeful that we will still have a great year! We are very proud of our partner organizations and all they were able to accomplish during these difficult times,” Lyons expressed.
The United Way of Williams County campaign was held from the first of April 2020 to the end of March 2021.
According to Director Chasity Yoder, her agency was able to complete 92.82% of its goal of $360,000, raising $334,168.91. This an increase compared to the 2020 campaign goal of which 87.57% of the goal ($315,279.22) was reached.
Yoder reported that Williams County was able to hold two successful events that raised over $20,000 each.
“Without holding our two major events during our 2021 campaign year, we wouldn’t have reached what we did in 2020,” she stated. “I am so thankful for our sponsors, community members and volunteers who helped make those two events as successful as they were!”
The United Way of Henry County office shared that it closed out the 2021 campaign at the end of December, raising $265,344 which exceeded the goal of $250,000.
“We’re very thankful for the donors and volunteers,” a member of the United Way office stated. “We got a great group of volunteers that we have had for years. Our campaign cabinet is made up of 24 members, eight of which have worked for years helping.”
Jan Fuetter, the director of United Way of Putnam County, divulged that her office has raised $273,430 in cash and pledges, thus reaching 99.4% of the goal.
“We have seen an increase in giving within the business and residential sectors,” she said. “As always, the donations we receive stay right here in Putnam County to support our 15 partner agencies and 21 different programs. The programs we support provide help with healthcare, education and quality of life concerns. We are humbled by the trust our community places in United Way and are filled with joy to see such a vibrant ‘Living United’ spirit within our community.”
Attempts to receive an update from Fulton County were unsuccessful.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.