ARCHBOLD — A United Way donation program has expanded into Four County Career Center just south of here.
The idea grew after a Four County Career Center counselor, Lori Meienburg, heard a student mention that her home had an inadequate amount of food. Additionally, Meienburg learned that the student’s younger sibling was enrolled in the United Way of Defiance County’s (UWDC) “Backpack Buddies” program which provides supplemental food to students for the weekend.
According to United Way, Meienburg reached out to Abby Wolfrum, executive director at UWDC, to address the matter. It was decided that the UWDC’s internal program, “Feeding Success,” which stocks Defiance County middle and high schools with personal care products and supplemental food for students, could be expanded to Four County Career Center with the help of neighboring county United Ways.
Wolfrum reached out to United Way directors in Williams, Henry and Fulton counties, to see if they would be on board to help sponsor the program. It was a unanimous decision to work together to establish what is now called the “United Way Food Pantry” at Four County Career Center in response to the needs presented by Meienburg.
“This was a no-brainer,” according to Wolfrum. “We have over 250 Defiance County students in attendance at FCCC, so it just made sense that we offer the same opportunity to them as we do to students at our other schools.”
“Many students at FCCC are living independently, or unfortunately ‘couch-surfing,’” commented counselor Holli Horn, “this means that some are going without food.”
Counselors have recognized this need for a long time and often provided items with their own personal funds, according to United Way.
Although titled as a food pantry, the UWs will also supply hygiene products to be distributed to students in need.
For more information on the pantry or for opportunities to get involved, contact Abby Wolfrum at the United Way of Defiance County, 419-782-3510.
