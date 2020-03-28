United Way of Defiance County announced that it has established the United Way of Defiance County COVID-19 Emergency Fund to support families impacted by COVID-19 in Defiance County.
The fund was founded through generous contributions from Meijer, American Electric Power, and United Way of Defiance County.
Donations from the fund will help the most vulnerable populations receive critical financial and social service support during this crisis, specifically increased access to emergency food and basic supplies, rent and mortgage assistance, utility assistance, and direct financial assistance for household supplies.
Community members and companies can submit donations via credit card at www.unitedwaydefiance.org/COVIDfund or they can donate by check payable to United Way of Defiance County, memo: “COVID fund,” 608 Clinton St., Defiance, Ohio 43512.
All financial support directed to this fund will be used to provide basic or greatest need help to families in Defiance County through United Way of Defiance County programs, partner agencies, or other local entities.
“At United Way of Defiance County, we are committed to be the eyes and ears of the community,” said United Way of Defiance County executive director Carrie Wetstein. “Our team works diligently to help fill needs in our community. This fund will do just that. We would like to thank the community for their continued support of UWDC’s efforts to improve lives in Defiance County.”
Individuals and families in need of support can visit www.defianceinfo.com or call our local information and referral hotline at 1-800-468-4357 to find support services near them.
For the most current updates regarding the impacts of COVID-19 in Defiance County, visit the Defiance County Health District’s website (http://defiancecohealth.org/coronavirus/) and the Center for Disease Control (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html) website.
For questions about the United Way of Defiance County COVID-19 Emergency Fund, call United Way of Defiance County at 419-782-3510 or email carrie@unitedwaydefiance.org or jessica@unitedwaydefiance.org.
