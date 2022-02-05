The United Way of Defiance County (UWDC) is 75% of the way toward its campaign goal of $300,000.
Donations to the UWDC Annual Campaign are directed back into the community through grant funding to local agencies and funding for internal programs such as Backpack Buddy, Feeding Success, Imagination Library, and Kindergarten Camp. These are integral programs to the resource network available to Defiance County residents.
Every year the Defiance community plays an important role in making a positive impact in areas of education, financial stability, health and essential services for its neighbors. UWDC is asking for your support in continuing the work of ensuring that every Defiance community member has an equal opportunity to thrive.
“We are so close” says, Abby Wolfrum, Executive Director of the United Way of Defiance County. “It does truly take each one of us to accomplish all of the good work being done in the Defiance County. Please consider helping us reach our goal so that together we can continue to make a positive impact in our community.”
Deb Hench, board president for the UWDC, encourages, “As COVID has changed life for so many, it is crucial that we all continue to show up for those who depend on these campaign dollars. Thank you to everyone who continues to support the United Way mission in Defiance County.”
If you would like to donate, visit www.unitedwaydefiance.org/#donate to donate by credit card on a one-time or recurring basis, or sign up for a new feature called “Round-Ups” where purchases are automatically rounded to the nearest dollar for donation to UWDC.
Cash/check donations are accepted by mail or drop off to: 608 Clinton St., Defiance, OH 43512.
If you have any questions call the office at (419) 782-3510.
