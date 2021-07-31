The United Way of Defiance County (UWDC) board of directors has approved its annual distribution of funds to local programs. UWDC will distribute $187,858.00 to 26 programs facilitated by non-profit organizations in Defiance County.

Each year, UWDC opens its grant application to Defiance County non-profit organizations who wish to seek funding in the following areas of impact: education (helping children and youth achieve their potential); health (improving peoples’ health); essential services (providing a quality safety net); and financial stability (promoting self-sufficiency and financial wellness). Funding is provided through the UWDC annual campaign.

Funding will be provided in the following areas:

Education: Black Swamp Area Council (Boy Scouts) for scouting; CPC Women’s Health Resource for the Earn While You Learn and Project Respect school programming; Holy Cross Catholic School for the Science of Reading Program; Lily Creek Farm for therapeutic riding; and two UWDC internal programs, Dolly Parton Imagination Library and Kindergarten Camp.

Health: Center for Child and Family Advocacy for counseling; Defiance County General Health District for the MyPlate program; Maumee Valley Guidance Center for the Mental Health First Aid and Signs of Suicide programs; Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission (NOCAC) for transportation for the PATH Center and the Summer Food Service program; Recovery Services for Serenity Haven; and two internal UWDC programs, Backpack Buddy and Feeding Success.

Essential Services: Center for Child and Family Advocacy for the House of Ruth; Maumee Valley Planning Organization for the Mobility Manager program; Ravens Care for emergency assistance, emergency medicine, and homelessness prevention programs; and A Renewed Mind for information and referral services (formally 211).

Financial Stability: Defiance Dream Center for the Workforce Development program; Legal Aid of Western Ohio for legal aid to low-income clients; Maumee Valley Guidance Center for the It Takes Two program; and NOCAC for the Financial Opportunity Center.

For a complete list with details of each program, go to www.unitedwaydefiance.org/funded-programs.

