On Saturday, hundreds gathered at the Defiance Memorial Airport for the Defiance County United Way Balloon Festival.
The annual event had food vendors, balloons and balloon crews and various local organizations with inflatables for the children provided entertainment for everyone. A petting zoo and pony rides were also available.
For those 21 and over, a beer garden offered adult beverages under a shaded tent.
One of the balloon captains, Scott Wooge, St. Louis, Mo., spoke to The Crescent-News. He and his co-pilot, Lonny Jeanes, gave tethered balloon rides and solicited the help of locals to help out as their crew.
Asked how long it takes to inflate a hot air balloon, Wooge said, “I have inflated one in as quick as two and a half minutes in Lithuania at an international competition. Usually, after I start the fan, it takes about five to seven minutes.”
It takes a lot more time to set up than to inflate, Wooge noted. From the time the balloon was unfurled, the basket was attached and lines secured until it was in the air, the total time Saturday was about 30 minutes.
Wooge’s balloon and one other had a steady stream of people who wanted to take a tethered balloon ride, from 5:30 p.m. until about 8:30 p.m.
The event is one of the largest fundraisers for the local United Way.
