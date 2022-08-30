A new collective bargaining agreement at a local company was handily approved by union workers on Friday.
Workers at Defiance’s two Johns Manville plants — one on Perry Street, the other on Carpenter Road — approved a four-year agreement.
“This agreement affects 480 plus members of the union in Defiance,” said Ken Frankforther, United Steelworkers Local 51M staff representative for District 1. “The local negotiating committee led by local 51M President Bob Cameron were prepared and ready to face the challenges the company threw at them.”
“Those members had our backs in an around the plants and we had theirs at the table,” Frankforther added. “There was a great show of solidarity from everyone at USW local 51M.”
According to Fankforther, the contract negotiations resulted in major improvements in language throughout the agreement. A key improvement was in wage increases.
Numerous job classifications will receive rate increases in pay before the yearly percentage increases. Frankforther said that this is important for both the company and the union.
“The main challenge for the company is attracting and retaining their employees,” Frankforther added. “The union believes that the wage increases will help with those issues.”
Now, the main challenge according to the union, is to make sure the collective bargaining agreement is adhered to.
“The union fought hard for its members, and it’s up to us to ensure the company adheres to the agreement,” he said. “On two separate occasions the union held rallies which I believe ultimately pressured the company into coming off of some of their concessionary proposals.”
The company, too, spoke positively of the agreement, with Eric Brown, director of corporate communication, responding.
“We are pleased that JM’s Defiance employees ratified a new four-year contract last week,” stated Brown. “We value the work this entire team does to stay safe, serve our customers and volunteer in the community. We believe this new contract reflects the strong commitment JM has to our employees and Defiance locations.”
