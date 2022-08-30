JM, union OK contract

Shown here is a rally held by local Johns Manville workers at the downtown plant in Defiance during recent contract negotiations. The company and the USW Local 51M negotiation committee worked out a four-year agreement that gives pay raises to numerous job classifications in the two Defiance plants. The collective bargaining agreement was approved by the workers on Friday. See related story on page A1.

 Photo courtesy of Ken Frankforther

A new collective bargaining agreement at a local company was handily approved by union workers on Friday.

