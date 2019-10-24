From August to September, the unemployment rate rose slightly in Paulding County, decreased a bit in Defiance, Fulton and Henry counties, and remained unchanged in Putnam and Williams counties, according to data released Tuesday by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).
Among the state’s 88 counties, preliminary September 2019 unemployment rates ranged from a low of 2.8% in Mercer County to a high of 6.9% in Monroe County. From August, unemployment rates decreased in 49 counties, increased in 12 counties and remained the same in 27 counties.
ODJFS reported two counties had unemployment rates at or below 3% in September: the county with the lowest rate, other than Mercer, was Putnam County at 3%.
Seven counties had unemployment rates at or above 6% in September. The counties with the highest rates, other than Monroe, were: Meigs, 6.2%; Adams, Jefferson and Trumball, 6.1% and Noble and Scioto at 6%.
September unemployment rates in other northwest Ohio counties, with August’s rates in parentheses, were: Defiance County, 4.2% (4.3%); Williams County, 3.4% (3.4%); Fulton County, 3.8% (3.9%); Henry County, 3.9% (4.1%) and Paulding County, 4% (3.9%).
Paulding County economic development director Jerry Zielke noted that there, things are “continuing to look great on the employment side.”
The comparable, not seasonally adjusted, unemployment rate for Ohio was 4.1% last month. Seasonally adjusted figures put the statewide September unemployment rate at 4.2% — up from 4.1% in August, but down from 4.6% in September 2018.
The U.S. unemployment rate for September was 3.5%, down from 3.7% the month before.
The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in September was estimated at 243,000, up 5,000 from 238,000 in August. The estimated number of unemployed has decreased by 20,000 in the past 12 months from 263,000.
According to seasonally adjusted figures, Ohio’s non-agricultural wage and salary employment decreased 1,500 over the month, from a revised 5,592,700 in August to 5,591,200 in September, according to the latest business establishment survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor and ODJFS.
Labor-force estimates in the six-county area, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, are: Defiance County, 18,000; Fulton County, 22,100; Henry County, 13,300; Paulding County, 21,400; Putnam County, 18,600; and Williams County, 19,000.
According to the same data, there were 240,300 workers unemployed in Ohio last month, and an estimated 800 in Defiance County — the same figure logged in August.
