Unemployment rates decreased throughout northwest Ohio and in much of the state from July to August, according to new data from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).
Among the state’s 88 counties, preliminary August 2019 unemployment rates ranged from a low of 2.7% in Mercer County to a high of 7.4% in Monroe County. From July, unemployment rates decreased in 82 counties and remained the same in six counties.
The comparable, not seasonally adjusted, unemployment rate for Ohio was 4.2% last month. Seasonally adjusted figures put the statewide August unemployment rate at 4.1%, up from 4% in July, but down from 4.6% in August 2018.
The U.S. unemployment rate for August was 3.7%, unchanged from July and down a bit from 3.8% last August.
Three counties had unemployment rates at or below 3% in August. The counties with the lowest rates, aside from Mercer, were Putnam and Wyandot counties, both at 3%.
Three counties had unemployment rates above 6.5% in August. Along with Monroe County, they were: Meigs County (7%) and Adams County (6.6%).
In the six-county area, Putnam County had the lowest rate of unemployment at 3%. Rates for August, with July’s rates in parentheses, were: Defiance County, 4.3% (4.7%); Henry County, 4.1% (4.6%); Paulding County, 3.9% (4.4%); Williams County, 3.4% (3.6%) and Fulton County, 3.9% (4.2%).
The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in August was estimated at 238,000, up 3,000 from 235,000 in July. The estimated number of unemployed has decreased by 24,000 over the past 12 months from 262,000.
According to seasonally adjusted figures, Ohio’s non-agricultural wage and salary employment increased 3,700 over the month, from a revised 5,588,000 in July to 5,591,700 in August, according to the latest business establishment survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor and ODJFS.
Labor-force estimates in the six-county area, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, are: Defiance County, 18,200; Henry County, 13,500; Fulton County, 22,400; Williams County, 19,300; Paulding County, 8,700 and Putnam County, 19,100.
According to the same data, there were 248,100 workers unemployed in Ohio last month, and an estimated 800 in Defiance County.
