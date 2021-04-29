Area counties are faring well in terms of unemployment rates when compared to state and national figures, but a number of labor issues remain.
The national unemployment rate was 6.2% in March while the state rate was 4.9%. The state figure is quite a drop from the three months of double-digit rates last year as businesses dealt with the government reaction to the coronavirus situation.
The worst monthly figures last year in Ohio were 16.4% in April 2020, 14.9% in May 2020 and 10.3% in June.
The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services plans to release the state’s April number on May 21.
Area unemployment rates by county in March, with February figures in parenthesis, include: Putnam 3.4 (4.3); Williams 3.7 (4.8); Paulding 3.8 (4.8); Defiance 4.1 (5.1); Fulton 4.3 (5.5); and Henry 5.1 (6.4).
Defiance County’s economic development director, Erika Willitzer, noted that generally many local businesses have come through the coronavirus situation well, although some have not. Small retail businesses were among those which struggled considerably last year.
“The businesses that we have been in talks with — they have recovered,” she said. “They’ve really bounced back. Were there some that didn’t? Yes, but we are working with a lot of companies throughout the county that are trying to plan out expansions.”
However, not all is well in the local economy. Many businesses are having difficulty finding enough workers to take open positions, resulting in reduced hours and services, or — in the case of factories — challenges to complete work.
This has produced concerns about such developments as the Harmon Business Park along Domersville Road in Defiance County. Mayor Mike McCann, a strong promoter of the new speculation building going up there for a prospective company, is most worried about a perception issue.
“Am I worried or concerned about it? Yes,” he said. “I’m worried about the perception that if we attract a new business to Defiance that the new business may have trouble attracting new workers and the businesses we already have and have relied on for years and years and decades will lose employees for one reason or another to a new employer. Existing businesses in Defiance say to me sometimes, ‘Why are we working so hard to attract new businesses when there’s an appearance of a worker shortage?”
He believes increasing local housing options would help the labor situation.
“Every available living space — house, condo, apartment and whatever I’m missing — is occupied, so we need to create more housing opportunities of all types,” McCann said. “And some of that is in the works. We feel like we have developers that are interested in building apartments, we just have to bring it home. We have developers interested in subdivisions, we just need to bring it in.”
Another issue, according to Willitzer, is that some people who are receiving unemployment benefits are taking in almost the same as if they were working.
“Daily, I have conversations with employers that maybe they should try to up (their) wage a little to see if that helps,” she said. “There’s been some really flexible things going on such as schedules. I’ve never see it like this.”
Willitzer considers this part of a larger “workforce ecosystem” that is “out of balance.”
One way to help address this, she said, is “to develop the (community) amenities and the housing, and try to get some of those attractions in place” to achieve a “balance in our workforce ecosystem.”
Drug abuse remains an issue as well, she noted, as some potential employees cannot pass a drug screen to secure employment. Consequently, some companies have loosened their policies, she indicated.
