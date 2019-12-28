From October to November, the unemployment rate decreased in Williams, Henry, Fulton and Defiance counties, increased a bit in Paulding County and remained steady in Putnam County, according to data released Friday by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).
Again last month, Putnam County logged one of the lowest (not seasonally adjusted) rates of unemployment in the state at 2.9% — unchanged from October.
Among the state’s 88 counties, preliminary November 2019 unemployment rates ranged from a low of 2.4% in Mercer County, to a high of 8.6% in Monroe County.
From October, unemployment rates decreased in 47 counties, increased in 27 counties and remained the same in 14 counties.
Counties with the lowest rates of unemployment last month (other than Mercer and Putnam) were Geauga (2.7%); Auglaize, Holmes and Medina (2.8%); Lake and Wyandot (2.9%); and Delaware (3%).
Counties logging the highest rates (other than Monroe) were Noble (6.7%); Meigs and Morgan (6.3%); Adams, Jackson, Ottawa and Pike (6.1%); and Trumbull (6%).
The comparable, not seasonally adjusted, statewide unemployment rate was 3.8% last month. Seasonally adjusted figures put the statewide November unemployment rate at 4.2% — unchanged from September and October.
The U.S. unemployment rate for November was 3.5%, down from 3.6% in October, and down from 3.7% in November 2018.
Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 6,700 over the month, from a revised 5,591,300 in October to 5,598,000 in November 2019, according to the latest business establishment survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor (Bureau of Labor Statistics) in cooperation with ODJFS.
Goods-producing industries, at 924,400, lost 300 jobs from October. The private service-providing sector, at 3,890,900, added 6,600 jobs.
Government employment, at 782,700, increased 400 as gains in local (+400) and state (+100) government outpaced losses in federal government (-100).
From November 2018 to November 2019, nonagricultural wage and salary employment grew 20,600. Employment in goods-producing industries decreased 10,100. Manufacturing lost 2,200 jobs in durable goods. Nondurable goods did not change over the year. Construction, and mining and logging lost 7,800 and 100 jobs, respectively. Private service-providing industries added 25,800 jobs.
