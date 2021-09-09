090921_cno_fv concert tickets.jpg

The Fairview High School Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports (PBIS) team awarded senior Ethan Underwood two trackside seats to the Jake Owen concert held at the Fulton County Fair on Monday. The PBIS team is a program designed to provide leadership and promote a positive culture at Fairview High School. Shown with Underwood (fourth from left), from left, are PBIS team members and Fairview faculty members Tim Breyman, Amy Woodring, Kristi List, Dr. Jess Hotmire, Andy Singer and Lauren Hurtig.

 Photo courtesy Andy Singer

