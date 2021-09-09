The Fairview High School Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports (PBIS) team awarded senior Ethan Underwood two trackside seats to the Jake Owen concert held at the Fulton County Fair on Monday. The PBIS team is a program designed to provide leadership and promote a positive culture at Fairview High School. Shown with Underwood (fourth from left), from left, are PBIS team members and Fairview faculty members Tim Breyman, Amy Woodring, Kristi List, Dr. Jess Hotmire, Andy Singer and Lauren Hurtig.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.