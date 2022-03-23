County boards of election in Ohio are gearing up for the May 3 primary, but they're hampered by much uncertainty.
That's because unsettled matters remain at the state level which would affect that election date.
Specifically, attempts by the Republican-dominated Ohio Redistricting Commission and Ohio General Assembly to create new maps for Statehouse seats and Ohio's U.S. congressional districts remain pending.
Previous redistricting maps drawn up by the commission and the general assembly have been challenged legally by those who accuse Republicans of gerrymandering new districts to their advantage. These were composed as required following the 2020 Census, but have been thrown out several times by the Ohio Supreme Court.
The latest maps were rejected earlier this month, so new ones are on the drawing board again in Columbus. Whether these will be accepted is anyone's guess, and has produced enough uncertainty to prompt intervention by the state's top elections official.
The saga is making things difficult not only for declared candidates — for example in Ohio's 82nd House District whose boundaries run through Defiance County — but also for county officials.
Defiance County Board of Elections Director Tonya Wichman, for example, noted Tuesday that final preparations for the primary are on hold until further notice from Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose's office. County election boards are subject to directives on key elections issues, and one recently issued by LaRose froze things on ballot matters.
"At this point under directive we're not allowed to do anything with our ballots," she said, "... so we don't have a valid ballot at this point."
This is more urgent than it might first appear. Although the election is May 3, early voting (see related story) begins on April 5 — less than two weeks from now — so local officials are anxiously awaiting further direction.
"We start voting April 5, so all of these ballots need to be loaded ... before we can start early voting, which kind of puts us in a bind. We're usually done (preparing) by now."
In lieu of additional instruction, elections officials are faced with prospects of an election pushed back altogether, or perhaps split into two. Until that is decided, she said, "it's very frustrating to election officials all across Ohio. We want the time to do it right."
Defiance County is still looking for about 10 poll workers to fill out voting stations on May 3, according to Wichman. Eight Democats and two Republicans — mostly on the county's west end — are needed, she said.
At least a dozen long-time, experienced poll workers have stepped away since the COVID outbreak in early 2020, Wichman indicated.
"We are short in Hicksville, and are desperately needing Democrats in Hicksville," she said.
