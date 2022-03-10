• Defiance County
Rally slated:
The UAW CAP Council, and the Defiance and Paulding County Democratic parties are hosting a "Stand with Ukraine Rally" on the Defiance Courthouse square from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday.
Organizers are asking that participants show their support for the people of Ukraine and its democratic government.
