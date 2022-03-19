“Don’t go outside with wet hair, it’s bad for your health. Eat soup every day, it’s good for your health. Don’t have drinks with ice, it’s bad for your health. Drink tea with lemon, it’s good for your health.”
This advice and more was something I’d hear on the regular in Ukraine. I learned this immediately during my 10 weeks of Peace Corps training in Berdychiv.
On the second or third day with my host family I came from my room to the kitchen. In Ukraine people are very strict about not wearing shoes inside, it’s seen as uncleanly, so I was barefoot. My host mom stopped me and pointed at my feet exclaiming emphatically in Ukrainian. Even though I only spoke three words of Ukrainian at the time her message was communicated clearly: put on some slippers or you’ll catch your death. I wasn’t about to argue, so on went the slippers and I didn’t forget again after that.
Another time during winter, it was either December or January of my first year, I was standing at the bus stop when I saw a man cross the street. Another man shouted at him from the sidewalk “De shapka?” Which means, “Where is your hat?” The first man laughed and made some excuse. It was clear that these men knew each other, but I can’t say I’ve ever seen anything quite like it in America.
Close to the end of my time in Ukraine I visited a teacher who lived in a village not too far from my site. She had invited me to run a workshop on language games for the classroom and stay with her over the weekend. I had never met the woman before and I didn’t have any idea of who she was — nor she me — but I packed up my workshop supplies and took the bus to her village.
In the morning as we were preparing to leave for the school where the workshop would be held she reached out and grabbed a handful of my hair which was still damp from washing it the previous night. “It’s wet!” She exclaimed, “I will not let you leave my house with wet hair!” So, there I was, standing in a strangers bathroom being made to use the hairdryer until my hair was appropriately dry.
It didn’t bother me one bit because I knew she only said it because she cared, which is the point of these anecdotes.The Ukrainian people are exceptionally caring.
There is a lot of hardship in Ukrainian history and in response Ukrainians take exceptional care of each other. If someone has food, tea or sweets it is offered to everyone. Guests are generally fed until they can’t eat anymore, and then a little more after that. People keep an eye out for each other. It’s not unusual to see a child of eight or nine years old riding the city bus alone. Or a lost American getting pointed in the right direction.
One time I was traveling from a small town to an even smaller village named Kutsurub and I got on a bus going the wrong direction. It was late at night and dark and I had no idea where the bus I was on was going. I was starting to get very worried when the bus came to its final stop and it wasn’t the village I was supposed to be in. I didn’t know what to do.
My Ukrainian was still pretty rudimentary at the time but one of the elderly ladies on the bus could obviously see that I was not where I was supposed to be. She asked me my address and when I said the name of the village I was trying to get to she and several others exclaimed, “Ah, Kutsurub!” The driver turned around and drove me back to the town where I was able to get on the correct bus and get to the village at last.
Everywhere I went in Ukraine I met caring people who accepted me, helped me and made me feel at home. That’s not to say every moment was a paradise of smooth sailing, anytime you are in a new country and a new culture there’ll be challenges to surmount. On the whole, however, I found the people to be welcoming and eager to take care of me.
Now it’s my turn to return the favor. Ukraine needs my help now and even though it can seem like I’m too far away to do any good, there’s a lot I can do from here. Donating to reputable charities, contacting my elected representatives to let them know we care about Ukraine and stopping the spread of misinformation about the war. It may not seem like much, but it goes a long way.
(Sarah Krouse, a Paulding County resident, served in the Peace Corps from 2018-20 and served in Ukraine. This is the second in a series.)
