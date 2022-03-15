Every night footage plays on the news showing the war in Ukraine. People fleeing for their lives, apartment buildings razed to rubble, scared children huddled in subway stations. This is the Ukraine that most of America knows, but it’s not the Ukraine I know.
For two years I lived in Ukraine working as an English teacher for the Peace Corps. The country I came to know and love during my service couldn’t be farther from the destruction that is currently playing out on every news channel and social media platform.
I came to Ukraine in 2018, just four years after Russia had annexed Crimea and backed separatist forces in the easternmost regions of the country. The first presidential election since the Revolution of Dignity had ousted the former corrupt president was underway.
I spent my first week in the country in the small town of Irpin, outside Kyiv. This town is currently facing heavy shelling from Russian forces, but when I was there in August 2018 it was a beautiful, quiet town. The climate in Ukraine is a lot like the Midwest, but it is so much sunnier there.
The day before the volunteers left Irpin to go to another city for language and cultural training a group of us went to a small store to buy our host families some candy, which is a customary gift. When we were leaving the store a man approached us and told us that the candy we bought was not good quality and we should go to Lviv Chocolate, a gourmet chocolate shop, instead and buy the good stuff.
In the next city, Berdychiv, I spent 10 weeks learning language, culture and technical skills for my role as an English teacher. We partnered with local schools and learned how to teach English to Ukrainian students. Berdychiv is home to a large, beautiful church and monastery and I would attend with my host family on Sundays. In the evenings I would hang out with my host mom’s grandchildren.
Lots of kids in Ukraine are obsessed with American music, even if they don’t understand any of the lyrics. One night the grandkids and I had a little dance party, we rocked out to “Despacito” and other hot 100 songs. One afternoon in the city I stopped by a shawarma stand for lunch. There was a line and the stand had music playing.
“Living on a Prayer” came on and the girl in front of me started quietly singing along to the chorus, I did too. I learned how to get around on the taxi-buses called marshrutkas and travel between Berdychiv and the provincial capital Zhytomyr for further Peace Corps training at the library. Zhytomyr is also currently under Russian attack. I don’t even know if the library is still standing.
Eventually, I ended up at my permanent site in Kropyvnytskyi, a city in central Ukraine about the size of Fort Wayne. I was paired with a teacher at a local school and taught children from third grade to 11th grade. My favorite class was 3B. Every time I would come into the classroom all of the students would rush me at once to hug me. They were so excited to see me, they had so many questions. They wanted to know what my favorite color was, if I had a pet and what kind of phone I had.
One of the things Peace Corps volunteers do is to share their culture and traditions with their host country. I loved doing this with the students. For Mother’s Day we wrote cards in class. Many of the younger students told their mothers, “Thank you for giving me life.” During Halloween I taught them how to trick-or-treat in class and we talked about autumn. During Thanksgiving we drew hand-turkeys and talked about what it means to be thankful. Every Ukrainian child was thankful for their family, thankful for their friends and thankful for food. For Christmas we wrote letters to Santa and hung them on the walls outside the classrooms.
With the older students we could have more fun. We played lots of vocabulary games and stretched the students to their limits. Many of the high schoolers wanted to learn English so they could work in America or Britain. They wanted to travel the world and go on adventures. Now, many of those students face the possibility of being drafted to protect their homes and families.
In 2020, just a few weeks before I was evacuated due to COVID-19, one of my high school students came into class late. When asked why he wasn’t on time he produced a stack of small Valentine’s Day cards and proceeded to distribute them to the class and the teachers. Now, all I can think about is if he’s wearing camouflage and carrying a gun.
There’s so much more to the country than I could possibly convey here. The overnight train trips to Kyiv. The coffee cars selling espresso out the back from the side of the road. The gelato stands in the summer. The sheer amount of holidays which everyone celebrates enthusiastically. The one time a neighbor took me to buy cheese at the market and I ended up spending hours at a dog-show.
I never felt unsafe in Ukraine. Honestly, I felt safer there than in many places in America. Now that safety is shattered. Now, everyone is afraid. Ukraine is my second home. For two years I built a life there.
In 2019 I witnessed Ukraine’s election and peaceful transfer of power. What happens next is impossible to say. Whatever the outcome, it will take decades to rebuild. As for the lives that are lost in the struggle, they can never be replaced.
(Sarah Krouse is a Paulding County resident who was a Peace Corps volunteer in Ukraine from 2018-2020. This is the first in a series.)
