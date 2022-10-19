UAW Local 211 Women's Committee recently donated to another cause by supporting suicide prevention efforts.
But this is just one of many things the committee — based in Defiance and composed of women who are members of UAW Local 211 — has contributed to over the years.
Most recently, the committee donated $2,000 to "One Step At A Time," an annual 5K depression and suicide awareness event organized by Sherri Hammersmith of Defiance whose 16-year-old son, Scott, took his life in 2006.
The committee's chairperson, Sherri Baker, noted in an interview this week that Hammersmith, whose husband is a UAW member, spoke at a recent committee event. This was the Women's Conference Oct. 1-2 for UAW Region 2B, held at Defiance's UAW Hall on Baltimore Road.
Commenting on the reason for the donation to "One Step At A Time," Baker said "... because Sheri Hammersmith does a very good job. It's very personal to her, and her husband is actually a member of 211."
Recently, the Women's Committee also donated $4,000 to area food pantries.
Groups or causes supported in the past four years include the House of Ruth, Sarah's House, Filing Homes, Sufficient Grace Ministers, the Court Appointed Special Advocate program, Hometown Heroes, CHP Back Pack program, Caring and Sharing, Hebron Ministries, Helping Hands in Williams County and First United Methodist in Van Wert.
In all, the committee has raised and donated $15,955 to these causes during the past four years, according to Baker.
"We usually try and pick something that is happening right at the time," she said.
Fundraising events vary, but the most successful, according to Baker, are the quarter auctions. Another one of these is scheduled on Nov. 12 at the UAW Hall in Defiance with doors opening at 5 p.m.
Local vendors can participate at the auctions by donating items for prizes or they pay a $25 fee to sell their wares, Baker explained.
Raffles, gun raffles and feather parties also are used as fundraisers by the committee.
While Defiance's General Motors plant is often associated with UAW Local 211, members also work in other plants, including Johns Manville, as well as facilities in other towns such as Paulding, Montpelier and Van Wert, according to Baker.
