• Defiance County
Quarter auction
The UAW Local 211 Women's Committee will have a quarter auction from 5-9 p.m. Saturday at the UAW Hall on Baltimore Road in Defiance.
All proceeds from the auction will support Filling Homes' services to people with developmental disabilities in Defiance, Henry, Williams and Fulton counties. Presale tickets are $10 and are available at the UAW Local 211 hall or by calling 419-784-5399. Tickets at the door are $12.
Auction items include Tupperware, Pampered Chef, Pink Zebra, car detailing, essential oils, items from Leisure TimeWinery and more.
