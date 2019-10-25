United Auto Workers (UAW) 211, representing workers at General Motors (GM) Defiance Casting Operations, has voted in favor of a tentative strike deal.
According to information released Thursday by the union hall, 275 production and 153 skilled-trades workers cast ballots. Seventy-nine percent of the production workers who cast ballots (216 people) and 64.7% (99 people) of those in the skilled trades voted yes to the deal.
