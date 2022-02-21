NAPOLEON — U.S. Senate candidate Mike Gibbons warns of a couple of "dangers" in a message that he believes will resonant with conservatives — curbing government spending to control inflation and countering "wokeism."
Gibbons — one of eight Republican candidates seeking their party's nomination on May 3 for one of Ohio's two U.S. Senate seats — spoke late Saturday morning during an informal gathering at Country Gourmet Coffee Shop in downtown Napoleon. About 25 persons attended, including Gibbons' wife, Diane.
Some polls show Gibbons in a race that will decide who will face the Democratic Party nominee — either Tim Ryan or Morgan Harper — in November when a six-year term beginning in January will be at stake.
The seat has opened with Republican Rob Portman's plan to retire at year's end.
Describing himself as a "constitutional conservative, Gibbons told his listeners that the country faces two "great dangers" — inflation and "wokeness."
He attributed inflation to the amount of dollars put into the economy recently at the federal level, specifically blaming President Joe Biden.
"You cannot spend money out of control in the out-of-control way we're spending it," he said. "The definition of inflation is 'too many dollars chasing too few goods.' It's that simple. We have too many dollars out there, pouring out of the government and into our economy, and everything is going to be more expensive.
"Now, wouldn't it great to send somebody to the U.S. Senate that actually understood economics?," he continued. "Well, I can tell you this: I studied economics in undergad, I studied economics in graduate school and I taught economics at the graduate-school level. I've spent my entire life in the world capital markets. That's what I do. We need to have somebody that understands that."
Gibbons' specific reference to wokeness — which he calls the country's "greatest danger" — involved critical race theory (CRT), a philosophy taught in some public schools and colleges, and prompting opposition from conservatives who believe it presents a questionable account of American history. Wokeness is defined by the Cambridge Dictionary as "a state of being aware, especially of social problems such as racism and inequality."
"We need to pay attention to who's running for the school board," said Gibbons. "We need to know what they believe because they don't believe as parents we are permitted to decide what our children should learn. And what we have now is a philosophy that was actually just coming about when I was in college. It started out as a thing called post-modernism, and it's taken over most of our college campuses. ... It's leaked over into our major companies, and you see it on every commercial you're looking at now. It's leaked over into our military and it's all over our media ... . Now, they're trying to teach it to our children. It is rebate Marxism."
He added that "wokeism" posits simply that "white people are oppressors, everybody else is oppressed. ... It's very dangerous, but we have the First Amendment, and we can't tell them not to say it. But what we need is somebody going and telling people the truth ... and that's exactly what I want to do. I've studied it. I know it. I was an economics and political philosophy undergrad major. It's become my hobby, and I can tell you I recognize the danger, and we need all Republicans to recognize the danger."
Earlier, Gibbons had provided a recap of his family background, noting that his father, Gene, had been a long-serving wrestling coach in Cuyahoga County, where the Senate candidate was born and raised.
Gibbons himself played football at Kenyon College just west of Mount Vernon in central Ohio, then went onto a career as an investment banker, building his own business (now known as Brown Gibbons Lang & Company). This started out, he said, "with a desk and a phone, and it's now one of the largest middle-market firms in America."
Perhaps that is one reason he introduced himself Saturday by saying, "I'm a businessman, I'm not a politician."
"I've had to gain the trust of people for the most important transactions they will do," he said. "So, I've spent my entire life preparing."
