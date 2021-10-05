J.D. Vance, Republican hopeful for Rob Portman’s seat in the U.S. Senate, came to visit Defiance on Monday afternoon with a stop at Defiance VFW Post 1991 on Clinton Street.
Before his visit there, Vance stopped by the offices of The Crescent-News for a brief interview.
On a “meet and greet” trip to northwest Ohio, Vance told The Crescent-News that he had been in Bowling Green before coming to Defiance, and was then going on to Toledo.
Having grown up in Middletown, he went to The Ohio State University, got his law degree from Yale University Law School and served as a Marine in the Iraq War.
Vance is a proud Ohioan and wants to help people build a good life that he thinks has been lost for decades. What he said he grew up seeing — a strong middle class and jobs that could support a family — have been lost.
Vance grew up in rural southern Ohio with his grandmother, and made frequent visits to Appalachia where his roots lie in eastern Kentucky.
His experiences formed the foundation of his “pull yourself up by your own bootstraps” mentality where family, tradition and history remain important.
During the interview, Vance shared some clear-cut views that form the foundation of his political platform, ranging from immigration, to the economy, and big tech.
He is a self-described candidate who does not base his campaign on “political slogans” and was quick to say some of the leaders today are too willing, in his words, to say that this “is not a good country.”
Vance referenced criticizing American history, adding that you “cannot assault people’s sense of their own history.”
When asked, “What are the highlights of your campaign?” Vance quickly talked about big tech and open borders.
“I have worked in the tech industry and I know that tech has too much control over the economy,” said Vance. “We also have a large-scale invasion of our country at the southern border with an explosion of Fentanyl, methamphetamines and heroin.”
Vance also explained that manufacturing is an important part of our economy, and the U.S. cannot continue to rely on China for it. He talked about the American dream saying that manufacturing has to gain a foothold once again in the U.S. because China is engaged in “an economic warfare” with the U.S. with its “cheap, sometimes slave labor.”
The only way to beat China, according to Vance, in the world of manufacturing is by, “economic warfare.”
Asked what made him different than the other candidates, Vance said: “I have real views that I have the courage to defend and want to get something done. The title of ‘Senator’ is not as important to me as getting things done.”
During the conversation, Vance said that some politicians do not speak well of their constituents and “don’t like the people they serve.” He also said that as a Senator: “I would listen as much as I can, and will be a good leader because I like the people of Ohio.”
