More than 130 people came out to hear U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan speak in Defiance on Saturday.
The event was sponsored by Democratic parties from seven northwest Ohio counties — Defiance, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Fulton, Williams and Allen. It was held at the UAW Local 211 Hall.
Ryan currently represents Ohio’s 13th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives and has been endorsed by the UAW and more than 100 other labor organizations for his Senate run.
“(He’s) a close friend of labor,” said UAW Region 2B director Wayne Blanchard, when introducing Ryan. “This is the kind of (champion) all working men and women need. He’s there for working families. … The UAW is behind him 100%.”
Ryan is running for the Senate seat currently held by incumbent Rob Portman, who is not seeking re-election. He is vying for the Democratic Party nomination in the May 3 primary against Morgan Harper and Traci Johnson.
“To me, what is exciting about this race and where we are in Ohio — why we should appreciate being Americans and feel blessed — is that we have an opportunity every two years to make a shift in the trajectory of this country,” Ryan said.
He told a story of taking his grandfather, who was a steelworker, shopping one day. His grandfather refused to go to one grocery store because the meat cutters there were on strike.
“He knew, all things being equal, we are on the side of the workers,” Ryan recalled. “That is how I grew up. I think that balance has shifted a lot in the last 30-40 years, and this is a very divided country.”
He said with the pandemic, global economic collapse and the war in Ukraine, it’s more important than ever for citizens to come together as fellow Americans and tackle issues.
“I think of where we are as a country and I think of how we need to start talking to each other,” he said, adding that people need to think of each other as just fellow Americans. “We don’t have to be this divided. It’s just not working anymore. How does this end, if we stay so divided, against China and Russia — the investments they are making and strategies they have?
Ryan pointed out that China spends 7-9% of its gross domestic product on infrastructure and is projected to have nearly two times as many STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) Ph.D. graduates a year than the U.S. by 2025. Meanwhile, he pointed out the U.S. currently has workers who don’t sleep at night because they worry about their child’s education. Many workers have to drive their children to a McDonald’s to get a reliable internet connection to do homework.
“We have to go back to being U.S. citizens and respect workers,” Ryan said. “If we remember we’re Americans first, not Republicans or Democrats, we can do anything. … China is trying to displace us as the economic power of the world. They are going all in. … I want to invest in infrastructure, invest in our communities, in our schools and in our kids. Think about what that will mean for our country. Now is our time. We can do this. We have to figure out how to come together. We will move away from culture wars, and work on the bread and butter issues everyone worries about.”
Dialogue is a necessity to get things done, he stressed.
“We are not going to agree on everything … but let’s find the four, five, six things that we do and work on them or they (China and Russia) win,” he said. “We are not going to be exceptional as a country because our parents or grandparents stormed beaches at Normandy. They were exceptional. It’s up to us to be in this moment and be(come) exceptional.”
In addition to Ryan, Cheryl Stephens, candidate for lieutenant governor spoke. Stephens is running with Nan Whaley for the Democratic nomination for the gubernatorial posts.
Stephens said that she and Whaley believe in providing a good quality public education to youths, which will allow them to get decent jobs and build homes of their own.
“It is the way you build a future,” she stressed.
Stephens said she and Whaley believe in the American dream. She said the median income in Ohio is now less than the national median income and something needs to be done about it.
“We believe in education,” she said, adding that that includes trade schools. “We should train people so they have options. You don’t have to go to college to invest in yourselves. … Hard work should be rewarded by allowing ourselves to attain our American dreams We want your paychecks to go up, your expenses to go down and for your government to work hard for you.”
The last speaker for the night was Magdalene “Maggie” Markward of Van Wert, who is running for the 82nd District of Ohio House seat.
“I decided to run because I became increasing frustrated by all I see in the state government,” she said. “We need a representative who actually represents us,” she said, adding her experience and perspective being in a working-class family would be beneficial in the Statehouse.
