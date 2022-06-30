U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio speaks at the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation’s summer camp that ended Wednesday at Iron Horse Brews in Sherwood. Among those in attendance were Kortney Williams (right), CIC workforce development manager; and Hannah Waterman (to her left), the CIC’s office manager.
SHERWOOD — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio capped off one of two manufacturing camps for kids with a visit to Iron Horse Brews here Wednesday afternoon.
Organized by the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC), the camp idea was initiated across the state through Brown’s office 10 years ago as a way to present manufacturing career options for school kids. Camps have been held for several years in Defiance County, according to the CIC’s workforce manager, Kortney Williams.
Brown’s visit came at the conclusion of the second CIC camp this summer offered to students from Hicksville and Fairview schools Monday through Wednesday. About 12 students — all from Fairview Middle School — attended, Williams noted.
They visited Nemco Food Equipment in Hicksville, the new EnviroKure fertilizer plant on Rosedale Road and received a presentation by officials from Tri-State Dairy.
The first camp was held for Defiance, Tinora and Ayersville students from June 21-23 at Defiance Middle School.
Kids from the second camp concluded the event Wednesday with lunch at Iron Horse Brews where Brown spoke to some of the kids, toured the restaurant and presented certificates to participating students. Also attending were Defiance County’s three commissioners, CIC officials and those from Sherwood Village and Central Local Schools.
Brown told The Crescent-News during an interview Wednesday that the idea for the camps surfaced about 10 years ago in Washington, D.C.
“About 10 years ago a guy at the White House told me, ‘you know everybody in America wants more manufacturing and nobody wants their kid to do it,’” Brown stated. “And I thought, ‘I’m not sure that’s right.’”
Brown’s office doesn’t oversee the camps or organize them, leaving that to various groups at the local level. In Defiance County’s case, that responsibility has fallen to the CIC, which initiated them about five years ago.
“It’s whatever local people decide,” said Brown. “We really just meet with them and talk about what we’re doing around the state. It’s run by them.”
Across Ohio, he said about 40 manufacturing camps are being held in about 30 different counties.
“It’s mostly the smaller cities, the smaller towns,” explained Brown, attending his first Defiance County camp this year. “It’s mostly smaller communities.”
He said Defiance County’s is “known as one of the really good ones, so I came here this year. I’ll probably do one or two more this year, but I used to try to do three or four.”
