NAPOLEON — The eastbound lanes of U.S. 24 at the U.S. 6 split east of here were expected to reopen today.
The lanes were closed early Wednesday morning due to crumbling pavement, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.
A call was received at 4:37 a.m. concerning possible damage to a vehicle which struck a pothole. A bigger problem was then discovered, and forced closure of the eastbound lanes by the Ohio Department of Transportation for emergency road repairs.
According to information provided by the sheriff’s office Wednesday evening, the repair had been completed, but time was needed for the road surface to cure. Officials hoped to reopen the road at 6 a.m. today.
The detour routes were County Road 424 to Ohio 110, or U.S. 6 to Ohio 109.
