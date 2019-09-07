EVANSPORT — A two-vehicle injury crash about 1.5 miles north of here closed U.S. 6 for inside of an hour Friday afternoon.
The crash occurred around 3 p.m. at a bridge reconstruction site on U.S. 6 in Williams County’s Springfield Township, between Township Road 22.60 and County Road 23.
A vehicle appeared to have struck the rear of another vehicle, causing non life-threatening injuries. Springfield Township/Stryker Fire Department was called to the crash.
Authorities halted traffic briefly on U.S. 6 to process the scene, reopening it at approximately 3:45 p.m. Friday.
The highway has been reduced to one lane there this year due to an ongoing bridge replacement over Brush Creek, a tributary of the Tiffin River. Traffic is regulated with temporary stop lights on both ends of the work area.
Friday’s crash occurred on the east side of the bridge.
Further details of the crash, handled by the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Defiance post, were unavailable Friday.
