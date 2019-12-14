PERRYSBURG — The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary honored the Campbell Soup Company during its Change of Watch ceremony held at the Hilton Garden Inn in Perrysburg on Sunday. During the 35-day government shutdown from Dec. 22, 2018, to Jan. 25, 2019, the men and women of the United States Coast Guard remained on duty without any federal funding.
Campbell Soup Company donated 8,320 pounds of food items that were divided between the Toledo, Detroit and Marblehead Coast Guard stations during the government shutdown. The men and women of the United States Coast Guard really appreciated this timely help.
Presenting the award were Susan Thurlow, Commodore, United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, District Nine Central; and Harry Archer, Auxiliary Division 16 Commander. Accepting on behalf of Campbell Soup Company were representatives Martin Nezick, manager of the engineering department; and Nathan Johnson, manager of the Global Analytical Laboratory. Unable to attend this ceremony was Amie Gerken, executive assistant, Campbell Soup Company, Napoleon Plant, who played a key role in coordinating the food donation.
Division Commander Archer said, “We are very thankful to the Campbell Soup Company for their generous support of food to the United States Coast Guard’s men, women and their families during their time of need, and this will always be remembered.”
