The westbound lanes of U.S. 24 in Defiance were closed for more than an hour following a semi rollover crash Friday morning.

According to the Defiance post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, at 7:55 a.m. on U.S. 24 between Baltimore Road and Ohio 15/18, a westbound semi driven by Demetrius Anderson, 26, Romulus, Mich., drifted off of the right side of the roadway after the driver reportedly fell asleep going approximately 65 mph. The semi struck an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) sign and overturned along the highway.

Anderson claimed minor injuries and was treated at the scene by the Defiance Fire Department. He was cited for driving a commercial vehicle with impaired alertness.

Damage was heavy to the semi, which troopers reported had 11 containers of auto parts bound for Kokomo, Ind. The containers were later transferred to another trailer.

The highway was closed to westbound traffic until approximately 9:15 a.m.

Assisting at the scene were the Defiance Police Department, Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.

