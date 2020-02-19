A U.S. Census Bureau official encouraged Defiance County leaders to promote an accurate 2020 population count during a meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The session, attended by a variety of public officials throughout the county — from mayors to school superintendents and safety personnel — was held at Defiance County East, 1300 E. Second St., where Gwen Wolford, a partnership specialist with the Census Bureau, spoke. Later, leaders broke into several groups to discuss ways to get the word out about the 2020 Census.
Wolford noted that the Census is important to local communities because accurate counts translate into more grant money.
She claimed that $675 billion is divided among state and local governments “according to Census data. So, ... the more people that are counted as being in your community, the more money for all the programs that we fund through Census data will come back to your community.”
She added that a George Washington University study found that “up to $1,800 per person, per year can be lost when somebody doesn’t complete the Census form.”
Publicly-funded programs that might be impacted by the Census count include early childhood, roads, education, Medicare/Medicaid, veterans services and senior services as well as others, according to Wolford.
Census counts also determine the number of U.S. House of Representative seats assigned to each state and impact a variety of policy decisions, she noted.
Wolford presented information suggesting local response rates. The northwest part of the county could be the most cooperative, she indicated, with all but 15.7% there expected “to respond on their own without a Census taker having to come to the door.”
Response rates are lower in metropolitan areas.
“So, we’re way ahead of them in the rural areas of this state in terms of our people are a lot more likely to respond,” said Wolford.
To get the word out, Columbus and Franklin County are spending $1 million to help promote the Census, according to Wolford.
“For rural counties, I think it’s more just a little bit of time and energy invested in getting the word out to the right people in your community, and you can easily compete with that $1 million investment,” she said.
Persons not as likely to answer Census questionnaires are 18- to 24-year-olds, Wolford explained, which may be one reason some 1.4 million children under the age of five were not counted in the 2010 Census. Veterans, people with disabilities and the elderly also are low-responding groups, she indicated.
Wolford said there are “various reasons for that, but those are some groups that I encourage you to target outreach to ... and help get the word to them that it does matter that they do this for their community.”
Wolford’s words of encouragement come several months ahead of a door-to-door effort by Census Bureau takers to achieve an accurate count.
She noted that Census questionnaires will be delivered in the mail beginning mid-March with follow up in May or June by workers hired on a part-time basis to visit homes of those who don’t respond.
The Census Bureau, Wolford indicated, is still attempting to hire workers for the door-to-door effort. The pay rate is $16.50 per hour for a six- to eight-week period.
Workers must pass an FBI background check, she explained.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.