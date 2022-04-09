An erosion repair project on a U.S. 24 interchange will close an exit ramp in Defiance for three months.
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) recently announced that the westbound U.S. exit ramp at Baltimore Road will close on April 25 for 90 days.
The contractor plans to begin work at the site on April 18 with preliminary work before the 90-day closure begins a week later, according to ODOT spokesperson Rhonda Pees.
The reason for the project is the slope at the ramp is sliding away, she explained.
She noted that the plan is to lessen the degree of the slope by bringing in 9,500 cubic yards of dirt. The dirt will be will introduced in benches, or layers, and compacted, Pees stated.
Miller Contracting, Ottoville, is the contractor on a bid amount of $711,470.
