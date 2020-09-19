Maintenance work on U.S. 24 in and west of Defiance is expected to continue impacting motorists in coming weeks.
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) reported this week that the eastbound deceleration lane on U.S. 24’s Baltimore Road ramp in Defiance will close Monday for about two weeks for an erosion repair, although the ramp will remain open.
The same ramp’s westbound deceleration lane is scheduled to close for two days on Oct. 5. The ramp there will stay open as well, but ODOT plans to close the driving lane to provide more room for merging traffic, the agency noted in its weekly update on highway projects.
A similar scenario is planned by ODOT on the U.S. 24 exit ramp at the Ohio 15/18 interchange.
Its westbound deceleration lane is expected to close on Oct. 1, but just for two days. As with the Baltimore Road situations, the Ohio 15/18 exit ramp will remain open.
A more substantial closure is scheduled to begin on U.S. 24’s Baltimore Road westbound ramp on Sept. 29. A three-day closure is planned to allow for soil borings.
These are needed to prepare for soil erosion repairs in 2022 in two spots on the north side of the ramp, according to Cheri Newton, public information officer for ODOT’s District 1 office in Lima.
She stated that drainage improvements, including a curb and gutter, will be part of the work.
This is similar to a problem with the U.S. 24 slope repair near Cecil. An erosion repair project continues there and is expected to be completed by the end of October, Newton informed The Crescent-News.
ODOT also reports that U.S. 24 throughout Paulding County will continue to have lane restrictions for ongoing pavement repairs.
