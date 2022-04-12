Additional funding possibilities for future U.S. 24 safety enhancements, and an approaching road construction project in Milford Township were discussed at Defiance County commissioners meeting Monday.
Those topics were part of a busy day for commissioners, who also considered a street project in Lake Christi Meadows and a project planned by the Brunersburg Water and Sewer District (see related story, left).
Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter updated commissioners on the latest discussions about how to fund safety improvements planned by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) on U.S. 24, between Defiance and Napoleon in the next several years.
Two main projects are expected to dominate projects in that corridor: construction of an interchange at Henry County Road 17D west of Napoleon in Henry County and the building of an overpass just east of Defiance at Independence Road. The goal of this work is to reduce crashes.
Funding plans remain at least partially unsettled.
Most of the $4.5 million expected to be needed for the work in Defiance County has been committed, but Henry County’s share is not fully funded. Defiance County’s project would include adjustments to several intersections (Jewell, Flory and Banner School roads) which would no longer cross U.S. 24.
The Henry County interchange is expected to cost about $15 million.
Schlatter informed commissioners that Henry County will seek additional funds through the Transportation Review Advisory Council (TRAC), which prioritizes ODOT’s highway projects.
Another possibility, he explained, is a federal rural program for projects with a minimum cost of $25 million. This requires a local match, Schlatter said, but money received from the federal government can be used for the match.
Some question remains about whether the project’s cost throughout the corridor in both counties could reach the $25 million minimum. While the interchange and overpass projects appear to fall short, Schlatter said ODOT has offered estimates for related work that is higher than what local officials have figured.
The state agency’s estimate for work throughout the corridor is $40 million, with Schlatter offering an example for the disparity.
A small section of Banner School Road north of U.S. 24 would be realigned when its crossing over the four-lane road is closed. According to Schlatter, the local estimate for this work is about $350,000 while ODOT’s is more than $1 million.
Applications for the TRAC money and the federal program is mid-May, he told commissioners.
As for a joint effort with Henry County, Schlatter commented: “Speaking on Defiance County’s behalf, if it helps to throw our work in with theirs I think that’s a great thing to do because it would both lower our cost and accelerate it (the project timeline).”
On another topic, Schlatter told updated commissioners on efforts to rebuild Kramer Road in Milford Township, between Casebeer-Miller Road and Ohio 49, in conjunction with the expansion plans of Weber Sand and Gravel, Inc., Edgerton. The company has a gavel pit on Kramer Road near the St. Joseph River.
The estimated cost is $500,000-$600,000 with funding from four different sources, including the gravel company.
Schlatter noted that township trustees convened a public hearing on the matter Thursday, attended by two persons from the company and two from the public. He said the main theme heard was to keep moving the project forward due to the road’s poor condition.
Schlatter said plans are finished with a second public hearing scheduled by trustees on April 28 and the bidding possible in mid-May.
