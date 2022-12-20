A public hearing in Jewell Thursday seeks input on substantial changes planned on U.S. 24 in coming years.
The topic surfaced at Defiance County commissioners’ Monday meeting. Later, commissioners opened bids on a new emergency communications tower planned in Hicksville (see related story).
The aforementioned hearing — required by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) — is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Jewell Community Center on Independence Road in Jewell. This will give locals a chance to comment on the proposed vacation of portions of Banner School, Flory and Jewell roads for future safety improvements on U.S. 24.
With input from local officials, ODOT is planning a number of them between Defiance and Napoleon. The biggest — in Henry County just west of the Defiance County line and north of Okolona — is the construction of an interchange at Road 17D.
In Defiance County, the changes include making right-in and right-out turns for intersections at Jewell and Flory roads, and closing the Banner School Road connection near the Defiance-Henry County line. U.S. 24 crossings at Jewell and Flory roads will be severed as well, requiring local motorists to find their way around the new patterns.
An overpass — eliminating connection to U.S. 24, but providing access across it — is planned at Independence Road.
Dates for construction of any of the improvements have not been finalized.
Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter, who proposed the right-in, right-out options on Flory and Jewell roads to ODOT, discussed the changes during county commissioners’ meeting Monday. He distributed information on U.S. 24 traffic counts to make the case for safety enhancements.
In 2009 — about the time U.S. 24 was made four lanes — the count was 10,129 vehicles per day compared to 20,977 vehicles per day in 2021. (The latter number is lower than the pre-COVID total of 23,828 vehicles in 2018.)
“Cold hard data is since it’s been made four lanes it (traffic) has doubled,” said Schlatter, noting that this helps explain why when U.S. 24 first expanded a motorist could get across the road “very easily” while the task is more difficult now.
He conceded the data do not show a large number of traffic crashes, but said if they start showing up the funding lag to make substantial changes is six years.
“We are blessed, very much, that we do not have a statistically excessive number of accidents,” said Schlatter. “There are still accidents there, but here’s the other side of that story ... if we’re going to wait until the accidents show up, the funding has about a six-year lag. And so if these people in the area say we need an overpass today, there’s no way to do that.”
Commissioner David Kern indicated that some residents have questioned the need for the improvements, but supported Schlatter in wanting to move froward. He noted that if nothing is done “everybody’s mad that it wasn’t done” before a bad accident or accidents.
Schlatter added that ODOT studied the matter and believes something should be done, although want local officials to take the lead.
“To me the story is this: ODOT studied it,” he said. “Their study says the same thing that it’s been saying — there should be an overpass at Independence and everything else should be shut off. They have been consistent.”
According to the commissioners’ clerk, Stephanie Metz, the county sent out more public notifications about Thursday’s meeting than were required by the Ohio Revised Code.
On another topic, Schlatter mentioned the replacement of a bridge on U.S. 127 over the Maumee River, just south of Sherwood, in 2023. This figures to place more traffic on side roads such as The Bend.
Schlatter explained that the project is expected to need two construction seasons (2023 and 2024) to complete, thus keeping U.S. 127 closed there for approximately one year.
Moving to the county landfill which his office manages, Schlatter said 2022 intake into the facility — as expected — has broken a record for cubic yards.
The record for tonnage also could break a record before 2022 ends, he indicated.
