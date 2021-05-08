The repaving of U.S. 24 in part of Defiance County — the first such project there since the road was widened — is scheduled to begin Monday, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).
The project won’t close the four-lane road, but will cause lane restrictions for both eastbound and westbound traffic as crews work between Ohio 66 in Defiance and the Henry County line to the east, ODOT noted in its weekly road maintenance advisory.
ODOT also explained that the project will be completed in “approximately two months.”
According to ODOT, the repaving will cost $6.98 million while Gerken Paving Inc., Napoleon, is the contractor.
Portable signs have been placed by the contractor along the road in anticipation of the work, which marks the first major resurfacing project since U.S. 24 was widened between the Indiana line and Maumee. The Defiance County section was completed more than 10 years ago.
“This is the first time this segment has been paved since it became a four-lane,” stated Rhonda Pees, ODOT’s regional public information officer. “There are no plans to repave the other sections since they are concrete.”
While no paving will occur in Henry and Paulding counties, the eastbound ramp to U.S. 127 — north of Paulding — is expected to be reduced to a single lane for concrete repairs, according to ODOT.
Elsewhere in Defiance County, ODOT has announced that Steinberger Road, just north of U.S. 24, is scheduled to close Monday for four days while a culvert is replaced.
