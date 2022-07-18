A project on U.S. 24 west of Defiance involves a lot of concrete.

Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter — who also manages the county landfill — provided county commissioners with a glimpse of how much during his regular update with them at their Monday meeting.

According to Schlatter, the project contract (Smith Paving and Excavating, Norwalk) has brought 15,000 tons of concrete road surface from U.S. 24 to the landfill on Canal Road. The concrete is stacked in a large pile, right next to concrete slabs taken from the Harding Road bridge deck as part of a repair project there.

However, unlike the Harding Road deck concrete — which contains steel rebar — the concrete taken from the U.S. 24 project will be crushed by a private contractor for a fee and turned into stone. This will be used for drives on the landfill property, according to Schlatter, and should provide a two-year supply.

The old deck concrete might be used to build road surfaces at the landfill, located on Canal Road just south of Defiance. These may be laid side by side and then topped with stone, he explained.

As for the work on U.S. 24, this is occurring between Defiance and U.S. 127 in Paulding County near Cecil, and has reduced traffic to one lane. The road's concrete surface is being replaced in spots.

Schlatter said a figure of 40,000 tons of concrete was mentioned as being replaced on that stretch of the four-lane road, but not all of this will be going to Defiance County's landfill. The destination for the debris is up to the contractor, he indicated.

The landfill has not charged for the concrete taken in from the contractor so far.

Tags

Load comments