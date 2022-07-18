Orange construction barrels limit traffic to one lane on U.S. 24 in both directions at Road 143 in Paulding County, just west of the Defiance County line. The above photo taken Monday shows the new concrete recently installed there, part of road surface repairs between Defiance and U.S. 127 near Cecil.
The Defiance County Landfill has been the recipient of large amounts of concrete recently from two projects — surface repairs to U.S. 24 west of Defiance and the rebuilding of Defiance's Hopkins Street. The U.S. 24 concrete (pictured in the back) will be crushed and used for drives at the landfill while the stacked concrete from the bridge deck will be used for drive construction there as well, although it can't be crushed because it contains steel rebar.
Todd Helberg/C-N Photo
A project on U.S. 24 west of Defiance involves a lot of concrete.
Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter — who also manages the county landfill — provided county commissioners with a glimpse of how much during his regular update with them at their Monday meeting.
According to Schlatter, the project contract (Smith Paving and Excavating, Norwalk) has brought 15,000 tons of concrete road surface from U.S. 24 to the landfill on Canal Road. The concrete is stacked in a large pile, right next to concrete slabs taken from the Harding Road bridge deck as part of a repair project there.
However, unlike the Harding Road deck concrete — which contains steel rebar — the concrete taken from the U.S. 24 project will be crushed by a private contractor for a fee and turned into stone. This will be used for drives on the landfill property, according to Schlatter, and should provide a two-year supply.
The old deck concrete might be used to build road surfaces at the landfill, located on Canal Road just south of Defiance. These may be laid side by side and then topped with stone, he explained.
As for the work on U.S. 24, this is occurring between Defiance and U.S. 127 in Paulding County near Cecil, and has reduced traffic to one lane. The road's concrete surface is being replaced in spots.
Schlatter said a figure of 40,000 tons of concrete was mentioned as being replaced on that stretch of the four-lane road, but not all of this will be going to Defiance County's landfill. The destination for the debris is up to the contractor, he indicated.
The landfill has not charged for the concrete taken in from the contractor so far.
