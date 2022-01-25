Defiance County officials continue to discuss the details of proposed safety improvements on U.S. 24, just east of Defiance.
That topic was one of several handled by commissioners during their meeting Monday. Commissioners also signed off on the use of the county airport for United Way of Defiance County’s annual balloon fest (see related story Page A1).
The U.S. 24 project has been discussed several times in recent commissioners meetings by Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter as his office continues to consider its finer details. This is part of an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) safety overhaul on U.S. 24 between Defiance and Napoleon that would close certain intersections to crossing traffic, thus decreasing the likelihood of serious traffic crashes.
Specifically, ODOT proposes the replacement of the U.S. 24/Independence Road intersection with an overpass and wanted to close nearby intersections at Jewell and Flory roads as well. However, Schlatter informed commissioners that ODOT seems to agree with his suggestion that those roads stay partially open with right-in and right-out options only.
As for the likelihood of the project in Defiance County, he said “a lot of things could go wrong, but the funding is there. ... It seems like we’re on the right track.”
The funding includes $2 million from the County Engineers Association of Ohio while ODOT would provide the remainder, according to Schlatter. However, this money won’t be available until federal fiscal year 2027, he had told commissioners previously, so the project is a number of years down the road.
The closure of Jewell and Flory roads’ crossing of U.S. 24 also may require road maintenance changes. Schlatter indicated that new arrangements for snow removal may have to be made with trustees from Adams and Richland townships for the two roads.
Schlatter would like to see commissioners discuss this matter with trustees during an upcoming meeting, perhaps in April.
In Henry County, officials are working toward the construction of a new interchange at Road 17D, just north of Okolona.
Banner School Road in Defiance County — which becomes Road N in Henry County — figures to be impacted by the project near the Henry County line, Schlatter indicated. Banner School crosses U.S. 24 there and becomes Road 19 in Henry County, but would no longer cross the four-lane road under the upcoming safety enhancement plan.
Schlatter suggested that Banner School Road (north of U.S. 24) could be reconnected to Defiance-Henry County Line Road in the future. The juncture between the two roads in Henry County was severed some years ago when U.S. 24 was widened to four lanes.
If this comes about, explained Schlatter, it would provide access from Banner School Road to the 17D interchange, north of U.S. 24.
