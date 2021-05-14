* Defiance County

U.S. 24 paving:

Lane restrictions are expected to continue next week on U.S. 24, between Ohio 66 and the Henry County line for pavement resurfacing, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

This is one of two phases of paving on U.S. 24 in Defiance County. A second is planned between Baltimore Road and Ohio 66, with both phases taking 4-5 months, according to ODOT.

Lane restrictions also may be needed on U.S. 24 between the Paulding County line and Baltimore Road for pavement repairs.

