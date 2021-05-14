* Defiance County
U.S. 24 paving:
Lane restrictions are expected to continue next week on U.S. 24, between Ohio 66 and the Henry County line for pavement resurfacing, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).
This is one of two phases of paving on U.S. 24 in Defiance County. A second is planned between Baltimore Road and Ohio 66, with both phases taking 4-5 months, according to ODOT.
Lane restrictions also may be needed on U.S. 24 between the Paulding County line and Baltimore Road for pavement repairs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.