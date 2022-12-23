JEWELL — Defiance County commissioners moved forward on a future project aimed at improving U.S. 24 safety during a public hearing at the Jewell Community Center Thursday evening.
About 25 residents attended the meeting in which commissioners voted unanimously (3-0) for the vacation of certain pavement in three locations — Jewell, Flory and Banner School roads. This is in preparation for safety projects between Defiance and Napoleon that aim to make the road more safe.
Commissioners essentially followed the recommendation of Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter who has responded to studies by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) in 2015 and 2021 which indicated that the state agency favored the closure of all crossings of U.S. 24 in Defiance County. However, Schlatter told the crowd Thursday that he suggested keeping right-in and right-out turns at Jewell Road (north of U.S. 24) and at Flory Road (south of U.S. 24) because of concerns about shutting off access to the four-lane road.
Those roads would no longer cross U.S. 24 under the pending plan while Banner School Road would be closed off completely and an overpass (not an interchange) would be built across U.S. 24 on Independence Road. ODOT has agreed to Schlatter’s request.
He suggested Thursday that the right-ins and right-outs at Jewell and Flory would kind of serve as an interchange onto U.S. 24. Both are a mile or less from Independence Road, so motorists could travel for a short stretch on those roads to get back to U.S. 24.
The overpass project expects to cost about $4.5 million, according to Schlatter, with the county’s share being about $400,000 and the state picking up the remainder either through ODOT or Ohio’s county engineers’ assoociation.
Despite commissioners’ action Thursday on an administrative aspect of the project, work could be a few years down the road. According to Schlatter, the planned overpass is a 2027 project, although this could be moved up.
A separate project is the construction of an overpass in Henry County — a littlr further to the east — at Road 17D, just north of Okolona. Funding is still an issue for that $15-$17 million project, with Henry County having about $11 million secured so far, according to Schlatter.
While more than two dozen persons attended Thursday’s hearing, not all spoke. A few asked questions while three entered comments onto the record.
Ben Polasek was supportive of the right-in, right-out turns planned for Jewell snd Flory roads.
But resident Ed Steffel questioned the need for the project and has concerns about severing more crossings on U.S. 24. He doesn’t believe the number of traffic crashes justifies the expense.
“I think we’re fixing a problem that doesn’t exist,” he said.
However, while commissioners listened patiently to those concerns, they felt differently about the project need.
Commissioner Dana Phipps expressed concerns for school buses and Commissioner David Kern said there have been some near misses with crashes, adding that we have “just lucked out.”
Commissioner Mick Pocratsky commented that he found no reason to doubt the “wisdom of our engineer (Schlatter).”
