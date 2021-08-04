When the calendar turns to August, one thing is sure — U.S. 127 garage and yard sales are on tap, and that brings a lot of activity to several area communities along the route, including Bryan, Paulding and Sherwood.
The annual event — which runs from Michigan to Alabama — got underway today and will continue through Saturday in numerous communities and areas in between. The lengthy route has earned it the title "The World's Longest Yard Sale."
"We get lots of activity through town," said Sherwood Mayor Jack Stantz. "It's hard to get through town sometimes."
Although the official days for the U.S. 127 sales are Thursday, Friday and Saturday, some start theirs on Wednesday and some may continue into Sunday along the route, according to Stantz.
He noted that activity usually has some economic benefits to Sherwood businesses such as the Apache Dairy Bar and the Village Food Emporium/Marathon gas station at the corner of U.S. 127 and Ohio 18.
As a member of Sherwood's fire department, Stantz will be involved personally with the event today. That's because fellow village firefighters — for the second straight year — will be making and selling the donuts they've sold for years at the Defiance County Fair and the Flat Rock Creek Fall Festival in Paulding.
Beginning around 9 or 9:30 a.m. today, donuts were to be available for purchase at Moats Park on U.S. 127 in the middle of Sherwood, the mayor indicated.
Proceeds from donut sales will go for equipment or "whatever we need," according to Stantz.
Paulding also sits on U.S. 127, and so the garage sales are a significant event there as well.
"It's a big deal," said Paulding Mayor Greg White. "Usually it's pretty busy. We get a large number of people coming into the town of Paulding."
He said other residents whose homes are not on U.S. 127 also piggyback onto the garage and yard sales.
"I think it goes back into some of the other neighborhoods," explained White. "... they get pretty well attended also."
In Bryan, noted Mayor Carrie Schlade, "there are some businesses in the downtown area that will be participating. We usually do have things all along 127, in and outside the city limits."
With "a lot of people" coming through Bryan and many walking, Schlade cautions motorists to be mindful and careful.
"We ask people to be cautious and aware of their surroundings," she said. "We get a lot of semi traffic."
She said Bryan officials waive the $1 garage sale permit for the three-day event.
