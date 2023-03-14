The closure of the U.S. 127 bridge over the Maumee River south of Sherwood for replacement is nearing.
Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter mentioned the project during his weekly update at county commissioners’ Monday session.
Commissioners also met with the Friends of Independence Dam State Park group, learning of the nearing retirement of the park’s manager as well as projects and events planned this year (see related story).
Located about two miles of Sherwood, the aforementioned U.S. 127 bridge is expected to close in May for approximately one year, according to Schlatter. At least that’s the word from the project contractor (Miller Brothers Construction, Archbold).
He added that a project “that big can have lots of delays, but said “the state says about a year.”
The Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) official detour, Schlatter said, will be The Bend Road, located two miles east of U.S. 127. It connects to U.S. 24 and Ohio 18.
When the county was considering this detour route three years ago, Schlatter had said that it might keep more trucks off other county roads.
Asked by Commissioner Mick Pocratsky what the plan is if The Bend Road begins to deteriorate, Schlatter said ODOT will handle this.
“It is the designated state detour, so that means that the state’s project manager would be driving it regularly looking for anything like that, and they would consider that maintenance theirs to do — any maintenance during the project,” Schlatter explained. “And then we already have a federal (funded) paving project on the books to do immediately afterward. ... If there’s anything major and acute, the state would take care of that actively during the project.”
The Bend Road is scheduled for repaving in 2024.
Also Monday, Schlatter presented commissioners with the monthly county landfill report for February.
He noted that like last year a record-setting January for landfill intake was followed by a record-setting February.
Some 59,218 cubic yards of waste were deposited at the landfill in January while February’s total was 52,387. The latter figured eclipsed the second highest on record in February 2021 (46,326 cubic yards).
Landfill sales totaled $437,598.83 in February.
Schlatter reported that almost halfway through March, this month is “tracking pretty much on last year’s March, so it doesn’t look like we’re seeing a downturn there at all.”
March 2022 brought in 60,717 cubic yards of waste, a record for that month and seventh highest in landfill history.
Year-to-date, the landfill has realized a profit of about $500,000 this year.
Schlatter said he had nothing to report on attempts to sell methane gas produced by the landfill, although he’s been in contact with at least one interested company.
“I’ve had some conversations about it, but ... I told everybody we’d like to see a rough financial outlook before we do anything further,” he said.
Also Monday, Schlatter discussed a citizen concern passed along by Commissioner David Kern for a flooding issue on Standley Road, between Dohoney and Fullmer roads. The flooding reportedly has caused a problem with a mailbox post.
“... he has to replace his mailbox like seven times a year he said ... on average,” said Kern noting flooding pushes the mailbox over and “it won’t stay solid.”
Schlatter requested more details to determine if something can be worked out in the short term.
Earlier, he informed commissioners that ODOT is trying to move up funding for work on Banner School Road and Henry County Road M1 in preparation for a new interchange at U.S. 24 and Road 17D in Henry County. Schlatter said this may be the first work in a more comprehensive list of U.S. 24 safety improvements planned in Defiance and Henry counties.
In other business:
• interviewed applicants for an open seat on the Defiance County Developmental Disabilities board, but made no decision.
• met with Defiance County EMA Director Julie Rittenhouse for her quarterly update.
