SHERWOOD — A major river bridge near here is scheduled to close Monday, and is expected to remain that way for approximately one year.
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) project on U.S. 127 over the Maumee River, two miles south of Sherwood in southern Defiance County, already has begun with some prep work — reducing traffic to one lane this week — but the 365-day closure is set to begin Monday.
The official detour is via Defiance County Road 424 to The Bend Road, located two miles east of U.S. 127.
ODOT's detour for southbound trucks is Ohio 15 to U.S. 24 and back to U.S. 127. For northbound trucks the route is Ohio 249 to Ohio 15 and back to U.S. 127.
According to Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter, The Bend Road and a bridge on that route which traverses the Maumee River will be adequate to handle truck traffic. But if any damage results, ODOT will repair it, he said.
"I don't expect major damage," Schlatter commented, although he said "I can't promise that."
What concerns him more is possible damage to side roads from trucks that get off the detour routes.
"All the other (county and township) roads are not at all suitable," he said. "... There aren't many choices, and all the choices to the west are terrible. They are not in a straight line and not built heavy enough for trucks."
Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel said his deputies will keep an eye on the surrounding roads during the closure, but he expects challenges, especially early on with trucks.
"They will ignore some of the detour at first until they realize they can't get through Sherwood," he predicted. "My concern is semis trying to turn around on both sides of the RR tracks (in Sherwood). We will be monitoring things, especially semis."
Errant truck drivers could be cited for disobeying a traffic control device, a minor misdemeanor traffic offense, he indicated.
"We'll just have to monitor it and play it by ear," Engel added. "We don't want a lot of roads torn up by semis. Obviously, it's going to be an inconvenience for the citizens, however, most (local) citizens know they can come across the Cecil Bridge (over the Maumee River in Paulding County) and come across the county line to Jericho Road. We will be patrolling the area, and hopefully everyone can have patience for a whole year."
The general contractor for the project is Miller Brothers Construction, Inc., Archbold, at $6,832,000. The entire bridge — piers and all — will be replaced, thus the hefty pricetag and lengthy closure period.
ODOT noted earlier this year that in addition to the bridge replacement, the project will include a new public access point for the river, to be located on the structure's southeast side. A canoe launch, path and parking area will be built after the bridge work is done.
