SHERWOOD — Closure of a bridge on a major route just north of here has caused some traffic issues on nearby roads, according to Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel.
The bridge over Lost Creek, between Sherwood and Ohio 249, closed for 30 days on June 1 for deck repairs. New concrete had been installed on the bridge as of Monday afternoon.
Truck traffic is detoured at U.S. 127 and Ohio 18 in Sherwood and at Ohio 249 north of the worksite. However, this has not kept trucks from going through the detours and getting to a point where they must detour onto a more narrow county or township road not designed for truck traffic.
Trucks are allowed on The Bend Road, which runs parallel to U.S. 127 a mile to the east, according to Engel.
He indicated that the road’s build standards will handle trucks.
“County roads that run parallel to U.S. 127 and Ohio 249 are extremely busy,” said Engel. “Those roads are narrow and we’re seeing a lot more activity. People are driving on roads they’ve not been on.”
As a result, he explained, some people have been missing stop signs, but “we’re out enforcing the area.”
“The other major issue is the semis — they are not following the detour signs at 249 and 18, and thus once they are past those signs they’re GPS are even taking them on county roads, which they cannot be on (other than The Bend Road).
They’re just too wide for the county roads. ... The intersections aren’t made for semis to turn on.”
In at least two cases, he said, trucks have knocked down stop signs which the county’s highway department has replaced.
“They (truck drivers) just need to be aware of their surroundings more,” said Engel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.