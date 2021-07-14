In two separate incidents this weekend, two individuals were injured seriously, and a third had minor injuries.
On Saturday at 5:45 p.m. at Power Dam Road and Link Road, a 2020 Harley Davidson, driven by Matthew Beebe, 50, Oakwood, was traveling south on Power Dam Road when he drove off the west side of the roadway, struck a stop sign and overturned.
When the Ohio Highway Patrol arrived, it was assessed that Beebe had suspected serious injuries but he decided to self-transport to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
Assisting the Ohio State Highway Patrol at the scene was John's Towing.
In a separate incident, on Sunday, at 11:16 a.m., at the intersection of Buckskin Road and Ohio 49, Angela Curtis, 45, 844 N. Clinton St., was traveling west on Buckskin Road in a 1998 Ford Ranger when she failed to yield at a stop sign.
At the same time, Benjamin Byrne, 44, Middle Point, was traveling south on Ohio 49 in a 2013 GMC Yukon. Byrne's vehicle t-boned Curtis' vehicle in the middle of the intersection, and both vehicles deflected to the southwest corner of the intersection.
Curtis' vehicle came to rest in a field, while Byrne was able to stop his vehicle on the side of the road. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and had to be towed.
Curtis sustained suspected serious injuries from the accident and was transported by Hicksville Township EMS to Hicksville Hospital for treatment. It was suspected that Byrne had minor injury and he was treated at the scene by Hicksville EMS.
Curtis was cited with failure to yield at the stop sign.
Assisting the Ohio State Highway Patrol at the scene were Hicksville Township EMS, J & R Towing and John's Towing.
