Canal Road car crash
Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

The above car was heavily damaged following a two-vehicle crash at Canal and Kiser roads just outside Defiance's south corporation limits around 4:45 p.m. Thursday. No serious injuries were reported. The above car is pictured on Canal Road while the other vehicle, a pickup (not pictured), came to rest in the former canal on the east side of the road. The Defiance Fire Department was called to the scene along with the Ohio Highway Patrol and the Defiance County Sheriff's Office. Further details were unavailable.

